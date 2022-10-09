Birmingham City loanee saw Sheffield Wednesday move fall through last January – now starring in League One

Sheffield Wednesday pulled out of a deal to sign striker Sam Cosgrove on deadline day last January, it has emerged in The Sun on Sunday (09.10.22, page 61).

Birmingham City sent Cosgrove on loan to League One side Plymouth Argyle in the summer.

The striker has struggled for form since returning south of the border with the Blues but he’s found his goalscoring boots since linking up with the Pilgrims. After netting against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, he now has five goals in seven League One outings.

Now, reports have emerged on a previous failed move to Sheffield Wednesday, who he scored against on Tuesday.

The Sun on Sunday has revealed that Cosgrove was due to link up with the Owls last January, only for the club to pull out of a deal. That will have given him some added impetus for his match-winning cameo late on earlier this week as Steven Schumacher’s side emerged 2-1 victors.

Kicking on at Home Park…

Amid previous struggles for form in England, Schumacher will be thrilled to have Cosgrove confident in front of goal.

A player of his physicality and aerial presence is a trouble for League One defences and in his current form, Sheffield Wednesday may well be rueing their past decision to pull out of a deal – especially so after Tuesday’s antics.

From Birmingham City’s perspective, they will be hoping this Pilgrims loan can bring Cosgrove back to them a new player ready to make an impact at St. Andrew’s after joining the club in January 2021.

Sheffield Wednesday are blessed with some strong attacking options their own, but none were able to provide the winner late on to take all three points back to Hillsborough earlier this week.