Watford team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool with star forward possibly absent again

Watford travel to Blackpool in the Championship this afternoon.

The Hornets have started life inconsistently under new boss Slaven Bilic, convincingly dispatching Stoke City 4-0 in his first match before losing to Swansea City in what was a thrilling contest.

The Hertfordshire outfit will undoubtedly be aiming to rekindle their form to propel them back into the play-off places.

With three losses in their previous five fixtures, the Tangerines will surely be looking to put an end to their torrid run of form and move away from the relegation zone. Michael Appleton’s side will also be aiming to be more consistent in the final third, finding the net just twice in their last five outings.

A win for Watford could see them move into the play-off spots, whilst Blackpool would move away from the relegation zone if they are able to pick up all three points.

Watford team news

Experienced midfielder Tom Cleverley is unavailable, picking up a calf injury against Burnley in August. Tom Dele-Bashiru is on the road to recovery after sustaining a knee issue in the same fixture as Cleverley.

Rey Manaj also continues to be sidelined, injuring his hamstring during Watford’s clash against QPR in August. William Troost-Ekong could possibly be questionable, picking up a knock whilst on international duty with Nigeria.

The Hornets may also be without star man Joao Pedro who seemingly picked up an injury that has seen him miss their last two fixtures.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Bachmann (GK)

Mario Gaspar

Kabasele

Sierralta

Kamara

Choudhury

Kayembe

Sarr

Asprilla

Sema

Davis

It may take time for the Hornets to gain consistency in the league with the players now having to adjust to a new style of football after the surprise sacking of Rob Edwards. The potential absence of talisman Pedro may also prove to be massive blow to Bilic’s side.

Blackpool could potentially be in for a difficult fixture against a Watford team that have a number of players that could cause problems for the Tangerines.

The match kicks off at 15:00pm this afternoon.