Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Swansea City with striker shortage set to continue

Sunderland make the journey to South Wales to face Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Black Cats have started the season quite well following their promotion and Tony Mowbray’s side look able to compete with the best of the best in this division. The Black Cats have now drawn three games in a row however, and their lack of striking options is becoming more and more telling.

Their opponents come into this one off the back of a strong late win against Watford with Russell Martin’s side building some momentum to start October.

The Swans won’t be an easy task and a win for either team would likely see them end the gameweek inside the play-offs.

Sunderland team news

Ellis Simms is expected to remain sidelined for the next few weeks following his toe injury.

Dennis Cirkin is being eased back into things, but he could feature off the bench this weekend. Elsewhere, Dan Ballard will be out still from his injury against QPR earlier in the season.

Niall Huggins and Ross Stewart remain unavailable with longer-term injuries.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Alese

O’Nien

Batth

Gooch

Evans

Neil

Clarke

Pritchard

Roberts

Diallo

Elliot Embleton failed to make an impact against Blackpool in the midweek fixture, so there is every chance Mowbray will go back to Dan Neil alongside captain Corry Evans.

Diallo had arguably Sunderland’s best chance of the evening on Tuesday night, and despite not having a huge impact on the game, another start for him could help him build the momentum needed for him to hit form.

Mowbray has hinted at Jewison Bennette starting this weekend, but it’s hard to see who he comes in for. Patrick Roberts would likely drop out if it is the case.

Sunderland’s defence has now kept two out of two clean sheets following the international break and there’s little reason to change it.

The game kicks off at 15:00pm this afternoon.