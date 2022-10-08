Rotherham United team news and predicted XI to face Blackburn Rovers with star back in training

Blackburn Rovers welcome Rotherham United to Ewood Park in the Championship this weekend.

Newly appointed Matty Taylor takes charge of his second game as Millers boss as his side make the trip to Lancashire on Saturday afternoon.

Last time out, the hosts were defeated by Cardiff City away from home, with an 83rd minute winner deciding the tie. Jon Dahl Tomasson has had a steady start to life since being appointed in the summer, seeing Blackburn Rovers in 7th place of the Championship table coming into this one.

As for Rotherham United, they are winless in their last three outings, including two draws. The Yorkshire side got up and running in the Taylor era on Wednesday night, drawing 1-1 to Millwall on home turf, which is a reasonable result considering the new boss arrived just one day before.

Ahead of the tie, we look at the latest Rotherham United team news…

Rotherham United team news

Summer signing from Luton Town Peter Kioso has been sidelined for the last couple months, but there has been a breakthrough in his return from injury this week.

In a tweet from the official Rotherham United twitter account where the players a shown in a training video, the right-back was seen back out on the grass with his teammates, meaning a return could be near.

Other from that, Taylor seemingly has a fully-fit squad to work with.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Humphreys

Wood

Hall

Norton-Cuffy

Barlaser

Rathbone

Lindsay

Ferguson

Ogbene

Washington

On Wednesday, the new boss decided not to make any changes to the side, but after a lacklustre second half showing, we could see several changes.

Cameron Humphreys could get the nod over Wes Harding to add composure to the back line, whilst Jamie Lindsay and Shane Ferguson will be looking for a rare start.

The game gets underway at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon.