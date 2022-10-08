Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Millwall with summer signing back in contention

Middlesbrough travel to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough got back to winning ways in midweek, beating Birmingham City 1-0 at the Riverside. The game was the first since Chris Wilder was sacked, with Leo Percovich taking over in the dugout on a temporary basis.

The Uruguayan made some bold calls in his team selection and so that could continue when they face Millwall at The Den later today.

Middlesbrough team news

Centre-back Darragh Lenihan returned to action off the bench in the victory over the Blues on Wednesday and so is back in contention to face Millwall. Percovich opted for the three centre-backs which played the majority of minutes last season in Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair, and so could prefer the tried-and-tested trio over the summer signing.

Elsewhere, fellow summer signing Matt Clarke missed their last outing, although it is not known as to whether this was due to injury or a tactical decision from the interim Boro coach.

The only other injury concern is long-term absentee Darnell Fisher. The right-back is continuing his recovery after a knee injury sustained at home in the summer of 2021.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Jones

Dijksteel

Fry

McNair

Giles

Howson

Hackney

Crooks

Muniz

Akpom

It is likely Percovich will make just one change from the side that beat Birmingham City in midweek, with Isaiah Jones returning at right wing-back. Dijskteel deputised while Jones served a one-game suspension, and so Marc Bola will drop out with Dijksteel returning to his preferred centre-back position.

Youngster Hayden Hackney was handed his first start for the club against John Eustace’s side and has done enough to keep his spot in the Middlesbrough midfield three alongside Crooks and Howson. Alex Mowatt and Massimo Luongo will be back-ups.

Up front Rodrigo Muniz and Chuba Akpom looked to work well as a pair and should lead the line together at Millwall. Steffen will likely get the nod over Liam Roberts between the sticks after an impressive showing last time out.