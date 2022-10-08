Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City with Twine return seemingly imminent

Burnley travel to Coventry City in the Championship this afternoon.

It has been a positive start to life for the Clarets under the new management of Vincent Kompany.

However, they will surely be aiming to get back to winning ways after drawing four of their last five fixtures. The Lancashire will also be looking to sure up defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in their previous five matches.

It has been a turbulent start to the campaign for Coventry City, currently sitting rock bottom of the league with just one win so far. Despite this, the West Midlands side have been disciplined defensively recently, keeping three clean sheets in a row.

A win for Burnley could see them move into 3rd place, whilst the Sky Blues would move off of the bottom spot if they are able to pick up all three points.

Burnley team news

Darko Churlinov is currently unavailable after sustaining an injury last month but could be set to return some time in November.

Experienced defender Kevin Long continues to be sidelined, picking up an injury that has seen him miss the whole season so far. Scott Twine is also questionable after picking up an injury but could be back sooner rather than later.

Ashley Westwood is on the road to recovery, fracturing and dislocating his ankle against West Ham United last season.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Muric (GK)

Roberts

Harwood-Bellis

Beyer

Vitinho

Cullen

Cork

Benson

Brownhill

Tella

Rodriguez

Despite their poor recent form, Kompany has implemented a style of football that has made his Burnley side hard to beat and tough to break down. A mix of young stars such as Nathan Tella and experienced players like Jay Rodriguez gives the Clarets a fair balance of breakthrough talent and dependable options to rely upon.

Coventry City may have their work cut out for them against a Burnley side that play attractive passing football.

The match kicks off at 15:00pm this afternoon.