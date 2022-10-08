Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City with changes likely

Birmingham City host Bristol City at St Andrew’s this afternoon in the Championship.

After a fatigued and ultimately unsuccessful effort at the Riverside, Blues will entertain The Robins on home soil and look to bounce back after a four-game unbeaten run ended on Wednesday night.

A good run of form that led to John Eustace’s September Manager of the Month nomination has dried up slightly, with his side now winless in three and only managing a single goal in that period.

The emphasis will be on Blues to give an energetic performance in front of the St Andrew’s faithful against a Bristol City team who are in the midst of a four-game winless run heading into this clash in the Second City.

Defeat at Middlesborough meant Blues slipped down to 19th place in the Championship, and with some strong teams currently occupying places below them, Eustace will know how crucial three points this weekend will be to keep any relegation worries at bay.

Birmingham City Team News

Eustace played down concerns around Juninho Bacuna status immediately after the match against Boro last time out.

The Curacao international was replaced at half time at the Riverside by Hannibal Mejbri, with Eustace implying that the switch was for tactical reasons by claiming the midfielder was ‘absolutely fine’ when asked about his fitness.

Central defender Harlee Dean is closer to a return following gametime for the U23s against Peterborough United on Tuesday afternoon. In the last four fixtures Blues have not been able to name a recognised defensive option on the bench due to injuries, so the inclusion of Dean into the matchday squad on Saturday would be a welcome sight.

Gary Gardner (calf), Marc Roberts (hamstring) and Przemysław Płacheta (shin) all remain sidelined for the foreseeable future and will not feature at St Andrew’s this weekend against Bristol.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Ruddy

Colin

Sanderson

Trusty

Graham

Bielek

Hannibal

Longelo

Chong

Hogan

Deeney

After a leggy first half performance at Middlesbrough in the week, Eustace is likely to freshen up the starting eleven where his small squad allows him to.

Saturday could see a full debut for Manchester United loanee Hannibal, who has impressed in several appearances of the bench with his running power and skill. Bacuna may be taken out of the firing line here, with the 25-year-old understandably not on top form since returning from international duty that resulted in the midfielder receiving racist abuse from a section of the Indonesian fanbase.

An unchanged back five is expected to be named despite the possible availability of Dean, with Eustace unlikely to disrupt a defence that has looked relatively solid in open play so far this term.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.