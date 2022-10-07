‘Will want to get back on the horse quickly’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Blackpool v Watford

Blackpool host Watford in the Championship on Saturday afternoon and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has issued his prediction in his weekly column.

Blackpool come into this weekend’s game in 21st place and just two points outside of the drop zone. They have lost three of their last four games but grabbed an important draw away at Sunderland in midweek and so will hope to build on the strong showing when they face Watford.

The Hornets slipped to 10th after the shock home defeat to Swansea City on Wednesday, and will want to bounce back at the first time of asking and get back into the division’s top six as quickly as possible.

1 of 15 Who did Rotherham United recently appoint as manager? Paul Warne Matt Taylor Liam Manning Steve Bruce

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports official website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has commented on how he feels the game between Blackpool and Watford will pan out tomorrow.

“Despite picking up a decent draw at Sunderland in midweek, Blackpool have drifted back towards the bottom three after a poor recent run. They just don’t look like they have enough goals in their side at the minute,” he said.

“The brilliance of Watford’s display at Stoke was quickly followed up by a really poor performance against Swansea in midweek. Slaven Bilic will want to get back on the horse quickly, and they should still have the quality to see off the Tangerines.”

Prutton predicts Watford will come away with all three points and has opted for a 2-1 victory for Bilic’s side.

Thoughts…

Watford should have too much for Blackpool. The Tangerines’ poor form over the past month has seen them slip right down the table and into trouble, and so Watford will want to capitalise on this tomorrow.

The Hornets arguably have one of the best squads in the Championship and can cause the best of the rest problems when they are at it. Yet their performance against Swansea just a few days ago will give Blackpool hope that they can cause an upset.

Given both sides aren’t at their peak, Prutton’s prediction that the result will be determined by a one goal winning margin looks to be a solid bet, whilst both sides should cause the other team problems and there will likely be chances at both ends.