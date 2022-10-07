‘Will just give them the edge’ – Birmingham City v Bristol City prediction: The 72

Birmingham City host Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Birmingham City come into this game following a first defeat in five after an unsuccessful effort at Middlesborough in midweek.

John Eustace’s men sit 19th in the Championship and considering the quality of some of the teams currently below them, the Blues will know how important a victory at St Andrew’s this weekend could prove to be.

Bristol City enjoyed a flying start to the campaign which saw them climb to fourth, but a spell of four without a win has seen them slip to 14th place, only two points above their hosts on Saturday.

Nigel Pearson is preparing his side for a physical battle in the Second City, as he tries to prevent a repeat of this fixture last season where The Robins were; by Pearson’s own admission, “bullied” in a 3-0 defeat.

Ahead of Saturday’s game between the two sides, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

Carter White

“Birmingham City looked quite leggy in their defeat at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, something they will have to change this weekend in order to get all three points in front of their home crowd.

“Bristol City are going through a tough run of form after a good start to the season and possess the worst away defensive record in the second tier, conceding 13 goals in just six outings.

“Given that, I expect Birmingham to score at St Andrew’s but it’s difficult to back a clean sheet for Blues considering Bristol City have scored in all but one of their games so far”.

Score Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Bristol City

James Ray

“Bristol City looked like a real problem in the early stages of the season but a dive in form has seen them slip towards the mid-table scrap.

“A trip to St. Andrew’s to face a Birmingham City side that hasn’t won in four home games gives them a good chance to arrest the slide, but Eustace has proven that his Blues will be tougher opponents than many thought they would be this season.

“As much as I’ve been impressed by the home side given the circumstances, I think the visitors’ attacking firepower will just give them the edge and get them back to winning ways.

“I won’t be surprised if Birmingham City can pick up another point or even three here, but I’m going for a Bristol City win.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Bristol City