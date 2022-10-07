‘Will claim a narrow win here’ – Millwall v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Millwall host Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.

Middlesbrough head to The Den to face a Millwall side that haven’t carried their strong home form on the road with them.

The Lions have managed to win four out of six home games in the Championship so far this season. That’s a record that would have them pushing towards the upper echelons of the table, but their away form is quite the opposite. Gary Rowett’s side are winless on the road, losing twice and drawing four.

It leaves them 16th coming into their clash with Boro this weekend, who are still under the caretaker management of Leo Percovich at the time of writing.

The Uruguayan guided Middlesbrough to a much-needed win over Birmingham City on Wednesday night. It moves them up to 18th after a dismal start under Chris Wilder, who was relieved of his duties at the start of this week.

Now though, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“It will be a tough ask for Middlesbrough to head to The Den and bring anything back with them. However, hopefully their midweek win under Percovich can help kickstart Boro’s season and get them moving in the right direction.

“Millwall remain tough foes though despite their underwhelming form and start to the season.

“Questions are being asked if Gary Rowett is the man to take the Lions to the next level, so he’ll be determined to ensure all three points remain in South London.

“It’s a tough one to call but I’m going to go for a draw here.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Middlesbrough

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams could really do with a win, but I’m not sure either have what it takes to claim a win here this weekend.

“But looking at Boro’s away form and Millwall’s home form, I can see the Lions being the favourites for this one.

“Rowett should be coming under a bit of pressure in my opinion and whilst his side have been inconsistent this season, their home form is saving them a bit.

“Against a managerless Boro side, I think Millwall will claim a narrow win here.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-0 Middlesbrough