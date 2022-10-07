Update emerges on Norwich City man’s injury recovery amid shortage in key position

Norwich City left-back Dimi Giannoulis is moving closer to a return to training amid his extended spell on the sidelines, Dean Smith has revealed.

Norwich City have had to deal with depleted left-back options since the early stages of the season.

Greek ace Giannoulis has been sidelined, as have Sam McCallum and the versatile Jacob Sorensen, who is also an option soon the left-hand side of defence. It’s meant right-sided Sam Byram has had to deputise on the left despite dealing with fitness issues of his own prior to the international break.

Now though, a promising update has emerged on Giannoulis.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Canaries boss Smith stated before this weekend’s tie with Preston North End that the 26-year-old has been back out on the grass and his closing in on a return to full training after hard work in rehabilitation.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He is working really hard with the rehab staff, he’s on the grass and striking balls.

“He’s getting closer to a return in training.”

A welcome boost…

Having a natural left-sider back at left-back sooner rather than later can only be a good thing for Smith and co.

There’s little choice but to play Byram in the role given the current shortage but he’s far better on his natural side, so hopefully Giannoulis can continue his strong work in recovery and work his way back into contention as soon as possible.

Norwich City will need to be wary not to rush him back though. A premature return could put him at risk of re-injury and that would put the Canaries back at square one as far as left-back is concerned.

Byram will likely be the number one candidate to start on the left ahead of their clash with Preston North End this weekend too.