Update emerges on Millwall man’s injury recovery amid extended absence

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed utility man Ryan Leonard is a couple of weeks away from returning to training as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Millwall man Leonard has been a dependable figure for the Lions over the years.

His versatility has seen him play in a wide array of positions, filling in on the right-hand side as a right-back or wing-back or in the heart of defence at centre-back as well as in his more natural role as a central midfielder.

However, he’s been absent from Millwall team sheets for getting on six weeks now. A hamstring injury has kept him sidelined, and it seems Leonard is set for a little longer out yet.

As quoted by the South London Press, Lions boss Rowett stated that the 30-year-old’s recovery is going ‘a little bit slower’, with scans showing that he may need a couple more weeks before returning to training again.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I think Lenny’s a little bit slower.

“He hadn’t quite healed properly on the last scan, so I think he’s going to be a couple of weeks away from being back training if all goes to plan.”

Remaining cautious…

Leonard is a player who has struggled with injuries in a Millwall shirt before, so it makes sense that Rowett and co aren’t putting pressure on him to get back sooner rather than later as he continues to recover.

His versatility is of great value to the Lions and losing him for a longer spell could spell trouble.

Especially now that the club’s injury issues have started to clear up, there’s no need to bring Leonard back prematurely. It will be hoped he can recover sooner rather than later though, giving Rowett a full squad to pick from as he bids to turn around Millwall’s poor start to the season.

Next up is a home clash with Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, with both sides in need of all three points.