‘This is a real test for them’ – Norwich City v Preston North End prediction: The72

Norwich City and Preston North End clash at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides picked up favourable results in midweek, with the Canaries taking a point from promotion rivals Reading, whilst Preston North End overcame West Brom to record their long-awaited first home victory of the season.

City’s draw at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday evening stretched their league unbeaten run to nine, and edged them level with current leaders Sheffield United, with the Blades dispatched by high-flying QPR at Bramall Lane the same night.

Dean Smith’s men are yet to lose at Carrow Road, and hold the second-best home record in the division, amassing just two points less than last Tuesday’s opponents, and scoring the same number of goals.

However, the Norfolk outfit will be hard pushed to enhance their considerable tally on Saturday afternoon, with North End astonishingly conceding just four Championship goals this term.

Indeed, their ability to keep the ball out of the net is only matched by the scale of their attacking woes, with the Lilywhites registering a poultry four goals so far. Nevertheless, a solitary Emil Riis strike was enough to beat the Baggies on Wednesday night, with the Deepdale faithful hopeful that this will put Preston’s home hoodoo to bed.

Now, ahead of the tie, two of our writers have provided their predictions for the game…..

Ryan Murray

”Norwich City will feel it necessary to return to winning ways on Saturday, despite picking up an important draw in Berkshire this week. We all know about PNE’s defensive prowess, but their bluntness in attack almost dismisses an away victory from the off, with chances likely to be limited against one of the division’s best sides.

“I expect another now stereotypical Preston North End encounter here, with limited goalmouth action at either end.

“However, it’s likely Dean Smith’s side will have more than enough to get over the line.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Preston North End

James Ray

“The defensive rigidity of Lowe’s Preston side have helped them maintain an undefeated run away from home this season and there’s no doubt they’ll be looking to restrict Norwich’s chances again this weekend.

“They’re going to be tricky to overcome but if the Canaries are firing, they can get the better of any team in this division. This is a real test for them though, setting up an intriguing tie.

“It really wouldn’t be a surprise if another 0-0 draw is played out here, but I fancy Dean Smith’s side to score at least once, and I’m not sure if Preston will be able to respond. For that reason, I’m going for a narrow home win too.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Preston North End