‘They need to be careful’ – Stoke City v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Stoke City host Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City come into the game without a win in three as they are starting to slip down the Championship table. Currently sat in 20th place, the Potters are just two points above the drop zone after a poor start to Alex Neil’s tenure.

The Scot hasn’t been at the reins long, but he will be hoping his side start to perform sooner rather than later, as they look steer well clear of an unexpected relegation battle.

Sheffield United are currently sitting top of the Championship table after a very impressive start to the season. They are, however, on a two-game winless streak having previously won the last four games on the bounce.

The Blades will be looking to retain their top spot when they travel to the Bet365 stadium.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s intriguing tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

Luke Gallivan-Young

“I think Stoke City are going to struggle to hold off Sheffield United.

“Alex Neil’s side have had their defensive struggles and United are likely to be too much for the Potters to handle.

“The Blades have scored the most goals in the division and regardless of their recent form, I think they will come away with all three points and a clean sheet to show for their efforts on a smooth day at the office in Staffordshire.”

Score Prediction Stoke City 0-2 Sheffield United

James Ray

“Sheffield United should be confident that they’re going to take all three points from this one.

“A slight stutter in form has seen them surrender top spot but with three away wins in a row while Stoke City haven’t won at home in five, Heckingbottom’s side should be able to get back to winning ways here.

“As for the Potters, they need to be careful. I thought there would be more of an upturn in results after Neil’s appointment but they’re letting yet another Championship campaign slip by them at the moment.

“I can’t see their fortunes changing here either. It should be a comfortable enough away win for the Blades.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-2 Sheffield United