‘The problems lie deeper’ – Lincoln City v Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Lincoln City host Charlton Athletic in League One this weekend.

Charlton Athletic travel to Lincolnshire to face a Lincoln City side currently sitting in 15th in the League One table.

The Imps had lifted themselves away rom the relegation zone somewhat after back-to-back wins but Mark Kennedy’s side were unable to make it three in a row at the weekend. They succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers, so they’ll be keen to bounce back here.

As for the Addicks, a run of seven games without a win has seen the pressure pile on Ben Garner early on.

Charlton Athletic haven’t won a League One game since their shocking 5-1 romp over Plymouth Argyle back in August, so Garner and go are in dire need of a return to winning ways as they look to avoid letting another campaign slip into obscurity early on.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have revealed their score predictions for this League One clash…

James Ray

“Lincoln are still settling into life under Kennedy’s management, as can be seen by their patchy form, but there are promising signs there for the future as they look to build under their new boss.

“This weekend’s clash with Charlton Athletic is the exact type of game the Imps need to make the most of though.

“The Addicks are in a poor run of form and struggling to get going under Garner, and I think Lincoln City will take the chance to pick up a third win in four games and pile further pressure on Garner. He doesn’t seem to know his best XI yet but for me, the problems lie deeper at The Valley and run through to the top.

“It could be another tricky afternoon for Charlton Athletic. I’m backing the Imps to secure the win.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 3-1 Charlton Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Both teams have endured some inconsistent form this season. But both went into this season under new management and so this season could be a proverbial transitional one for either side.

“Of the two, I think the Imps are looking more solid this time round, although their home form isn’t so strong.

“I’m not expecting either team to run away with this one but I think there could be a few goals here – I’m going to go for a score draw.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 2-2 Charlton Athletic