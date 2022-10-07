The 5 Sunderland players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window

Sunderland have shown the quality needed to compete with the best of the best in the Championship, but the January window will be crucial for the Black Cats.

Sunderland have sometimes struggled to address their squad problems in past January windows.

Last January saw additions in Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Danny Batth and Jay Matete who are all still a big part of the Sunderland squad, and Kristjaan Speakman and his team will need another solid window this time around.

Sunderland need reinforcements, but it could also be a chance to move some players on.

Here we look at the five Sunderland players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window…

Alex Pritchard

The former Premier League attacking midfielder is out of contract in 2023 and it wouldn’t be a surprise if clubs start sniffing around the former Norwich City man in January.

Pritchard joined Sunderland at the start of last season and in League One he found his form.

The 29-year-old has two assists in the league so far and whilst he isn’t directly contributing to goals, he is a very good player for Sunderland to have on their books.

Danny Batth

The 32-year-old central defender is also out of contract in 2023 and this situation could become worrying.

The experienced Championship defender has by far and out been Sunderland’s best of the season to date. His calm head and tenacious attitude has made him a fan favourite and he’s an incredibly useful player to have.

A number of clubs should be monitoring Batth’s contract situation.

Corry Evans

The 32-year-old is also out of contract in the summer of 2023. Evans is Sunderland’s captain and despite a slow start to life on Wearside, his performances are beginning to get him the praise he deserves.

Sunderland do however have the option of extending his contract a further year.

Ross Stewart

Despite Sunderland having the option to extend Stewart’s contract another year beyond 2023, it doesn’t mean clubs won’t stop registering their interest.

In recent history Stewart has been linked with moves to teams like Rangers who could offer Champions League football and this would be tempting for anyone.

Stewart is currently injured, but the Scot has five goals in seven league outings so far.

Trai Hume

Signing from Linfield in Northern Ireland, Hume is a bright prospect on Wearside.

However, despite multiple defensive injuries, Hume has never really been given a run in the first-team. He’s featured on a handful of occasions and looked promising, but he needs game-time to develop and a loan option in January may make the most sense.