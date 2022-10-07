The 5 Birmingham City players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window

Birmingham City will be hoping to have some distance between them and the relegation zone when they head into January, a month that could define the club’s season when all is decided in May.

In recent January windows, a cash-strapped Blues have dipped into the loan market for attacking talent in order to give the side some much-needed firepower going into the final stages of a campaign.

Last year’s temporary recruits included Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez, who were able to provide the goals and attacking flair that ultimately kept the club away from a battle for survival with Peterborough United and Reading.

Current boss John Eustace will be hoping that technical director Craig Gardner can once again bring in quality loan additions and perhaps secure some good-value permanent options in January, especially considering the thin-bare nature of the Birmingham squad.

If that is the case, the New Year could be a good opportunity for some players to move on.

Here we look at five Birmingham City players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window…

Jonathan Leko

Leko has not had the Birmingham City career everyone envisaged when he made the permanent switch from West Bromwich Albion in January 2021. Former boss Aitor Karanka put at times blind faith in Leko when he was going through a dismal 30-game-long goalless spell.

Lee Bowyer sent him out of loan to League One Charlton Athletic last year, but he now finds himself behind Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney and Lukas Jutkiewicz in Birmingham’s forward options. Leko has played just 82 minutes this season over four substitute appearances, even then being operated in an unfamiliar wing-back role.

If Blues are able to secure the services of a mobile and pacy forward in January, Leko could be loaned out before leaving the club permanently in the summer at the expiration of his contract.

Ryan Stirk

The 22-year-old Welshman had a productive first loan spell last year at League Two Mansfield Town, appearing 31 times for The Stags as they made the playoff final.

Unfortunately, Stirk has only been handed 23 minutes of senior football for Blues so far this season and failed to force his way significantly into Eustace’s thinking, even when fellow midfield option Krystian Bielik was unavailable, and Ryan Woods had moved to Hull City.

Stirk is a talented young player and would certainly benefit from a League One loan move in January to gain further experience of regular football in a senior setup.

Harlee Dean

Dean is set to be reintegrated back into the Birmingham City side after being isolated and loaned out by former boss Lee Bowyer last season. He linked up with Sheffield Wednesday before returning to the club in the summer.

Now in the final year of his existing deal, it seems as though it could be the right time for the defender to move on after a turbulent spell at St. Andrew’s of late.

Neil Etheridge

Etheridge’s Birmingham City career has become a casualty of mis-management and overspending from the Blues hierarchy. Reports began to surface in the summer that the ex-Cardiff keeper was in line for an unaffordable wage increase if he reached a certain number of appearances due to clauses in his contract.

Since then, John Ruddy has been brought in and claimed the number one spot without a fight, with Etheridge’s only outing being in a Carabao Cup defeat at Norwich City in August. As Blues look to further cut their wage bill, the Philippines international should be a top priority for the club to move on in the upcoming transfer window.

Zachary Jeacock

Another goalkeeper makes the list of players we could see moving on in January. The 21-year-old stopper failed to impress in an admittedly chaotic period for Birmingham City at the end of last season, conceding 10 goals in just two matches.

Jeacock will be desperate for regular first team football for the first time in his short career, so it could be beneficial to loan him out to a lower league side when 2023 rolls around.