‘Still playing catch-up’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Coventry City v Burnley

Coventry City host Burnley in the Championship this weekend.

Coventry City remain at the foot of the Championship table going into this weekend.

But Mark Robins’ side have gone unbeaten in their last four outings with a win this weekend able to take their points tally into double figures.

Burnley meanwhile sit in 5th.

But Vincent Kompany’s side have drawn four of their last five in the league and so the Sky Blues might fancy their chances tomorrow.

And making his prediction ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton writes:

“Coventry are still playing catch-up this season, and too many draws of late still has them rooted to the bottom of the table. But at least they are not losing games.

“Burnley are also drawing too many, conceding far too many late goals. They just cannot put teams away and that fate could befall them again on Saturday.”

Prutton predicts a 1-1 draw – the exact scoreline of all four of Burnley’s recent draws in the Championship.

Burnley losing ground…

Burnley have thrown away 1-0 leads in their last two matches now, against Cardiff City and then Stoke City in midweek.

Kompany has a lot of attacking firepower in his ranks but he’s yet to really unlock the full potential of this side.

Coventry City meanwhile are starting to put together a decent run of form and so it should make for a really exciting clash between the Sky Blues and Burnley.

A win for the Clarets would put some wind back in their sails and it could see them move up a place into 4th.

A win for Coventry though would bring them within touching distance of safety, and so so it’s all to play for.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow at the Coventry Building Society Arena.