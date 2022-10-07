Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Huddersfield Town v Hull City

Huddersfield Town host Hull City in the Championship on Sunday afternoon, and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has issued his prediction in his weekly predictions column.

Huddersfield Town have struggled this season and sit second from bottom after 11 games played. They are just one point above Coventry City who occupy 24th spot, yet the Sky Blues have two games in hand on the Terriers.

It makes for worrying viewing for Huddersfield Town fans and they will be desperate to get just their third win of the season when they face a similarly out of sorts Hull City side this weekend.

The Tigers came from a goal down against Wigan Athletic in midweek to win 2-1, bringing their five game losing streak to an end. They will hope they have turned a corner and can get at least a point when they travel to the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend.

Writing in his weekly column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton issued his prediction, opting for an exciting 2-2 draw.

“Mark Fotheringham collected a first point in charge of Huddersfield in a madcap game at Luton in midweek. He may be hoping for a calmer game on Sunday, mind,” he said.

“Hull ended their desperate run with a huge win in midweek. Can they build on that on Sunday as they continue their hunt for a manager? Score draw here for me.”

Thoughts…

With both sides struggling near the bottom of the table, Huddersfield Town and Hull City will both want to get points on the board and avoid defeat. This could mean the game could be a cagey affair, but it could just as easily be the opposite as Prutton predicts.

Despite their lack of form, the pair have each scored 13 goals this season, but it has been in defence where they have been sorely lacking. A 2-2 draw would be extremely fitting, given they are capable of scoring plenty and conceding just as many.

A draw would mean both sides would likely remain where they are are in the table. Huddersfield Town v Hull City kicks off at midday on Sunday afternoon.