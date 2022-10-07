Russell Martin provides injury update on important Swansea City duo

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has provided an update on the fitness of Joe Allen and Jamie Paterson in an interview with Wales Online.

Swansea City have hit a purple patch over recent weeks, winning four of their last five games. The results have catapulted them up the Championship table and they now sit in sixth position after 12 games played.

They have won three games in a row, but they have had to do this without the help of both Allen and Paterson. The former sustained a hamstring injury and was substituted off before half-time in the first of their three-game winning streak, whilst the latter has been suffering with a groin problem.

Speaking to Wales Online, Swans boss Martin provided an update on the first-team duo ahead of their game against Sunderland tomorrow afternoon.

“With Joe, we just have to be careful really. We all want him back as quickly as possible. He’s trained, but training and doing parts of training are very different to playing,” he said.

“We have to pick the right moment with Joe. We’ll assess him again today and see where we’re at. He’ll be a huge part of the conversation. It’s probably more likely that we’re looking towards next week.”

“[Paterson is] at quite a late stage now in his rehab. He’s getting there. He’s been really frustrated that he hasn’t been able to deliver the best version of himself on the pitch yet.

“Fair play, he tried to battle through it. We’ve seen everyone and anyone about it to try and help him. He’s had to have a couple of weeks out which has been really frustrating for him. But I think we’re close to getting rid of it and him being able to move on. It’s a bit of short-term pain with Pato, him being out of the squad.”

The game against Sunderland this weekend seems to come too soon for both Allen and Paterson. The Wales international looks more likely to return the following week when Swansea City take on Burnley away from home on October 15th.

Allen and Paterson are important players for the Swans and Martin will want to have the important duo back fit and at his disposal as soon as possible to help them to continue and maintain their push for a place in the division’s top six between now and the rest of the season.

Allen could come back into the first-team fold next week, but Paterson doesn’t seem to be too far behind. This is a huge boost for Swansea City as they will need their best players to play a part during a time with a congested fixtures in the lead up to the World Cup and over the Christmas period.

Martin’s side have been playing well without the duo however, and so they do have enough to get by over the coming weeks if they don’t make their return this month as planned.