Report shares fresh update on Rob Edwards and Middlesbrough as managerial interviews get underway

Rob Edwards is ‘featuring prominently’ in Middlesbrough discussions as they search for their next manager, says The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough sacked Wilder at the start of this week with the ex-Sheffield United boss spending less than a year in charge.

He leaves Boro struggling near the foot of the table despite caretaker manager Leo Percovich guiding them to a much-needed win over Birmingham City in midweek.

And now, an emerging report from The Northern Echo says that Middlesbrough ‘have begun the process of speaking to managerial candidates’.

Several names have so far been linked with the position including Bournemouth’s interim boss Gary O’Neil, but The Northern Echo say that Boro won’t be pursuing the 39-year-old.

Another name who’s been heavily linked with a move to the Riverside is Rob Edwards who was sacked by Watford at the end of last month.

And The Northern Echo say that Edwards is still very much in the running to land the job.

Edwards to Boro – a good potential appointment?

Many were probably surprised when Edwards landed the Watford job last summer. It was a big step up from League Two for the former Forest Green Rovers boss who didn’t get much time at Vicarage Road.

He remains an up-and-coming manager with a good reputation though and his showing with Forest Green last season remains an impressive one.

There’s not a tonne of managers on the market right now. Boro and Steve Gibson will want a more contemporary coach to come in after Wilder’s poor showing, and Edwards fits the bill in that respect.

The next appointment is another crucial one, with Percovich having the chance to further put his name in the ring when his side face Millwall this weekend.