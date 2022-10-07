Report reveals major update in Hull City’s pursuit of 52-year-old manager

Hull City’s pending appointment of Pedro Martins is set to fall through, says Daily Mail.

Daily Mail say that Portuguese manager Martins, 52, had verbally agreed to take charge of the Championship strugglers, but that the appointment is now set to collapse with Martins having ‘late reservations’ about the job.

Their report goes on to say that owner Acun Ilicali wants to give interim manager Andy Dawson ‘an opportunity to impress ahead of possibly appointing the club stalwart on a permanent basis’.

Dawson stepped in after Shota Arveladze was dismissed ahead of the Luton Town game last week in which the Tigers lost 2-0.

But Hull City ended a five-game unbeaten run in midweek after beating Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the MKM stadium.

Dawson played more than 300 times for Hull City as a player, returning to the club in a coaching capacity in 2019.

Dawson a dark horse for Hull City job?

Ilicali perhaps made a hasty appointment in Arveladze, who had no prior experience of the Championship.

And whilst Dawson lacks managerial experience, he knows the club and the players, and he knows the Football League.

A trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend will be a huge opportunity for Dawson to stake his claim for the job – a win could lift the Tigers up into the top 10 places of the table depending on other results.

He might not be the glamorous appointment that Ilicali fancies, but it certainly looks like it’d be a steady appointment until the end of the season at least.

Hull City v Huddersfield Town kicks off at 12pm on Sunday and will be shown live on Sky Sports.