QPR team news and predicted XI to face Reading with key duo potentially doubtful

QPR clash with Reading at Loftus Road in the Championship this evening.

It has been a solid start to life under new manager Michael Beale, with the R’s currently sitting in a play-off spot having won three of their previous five fixtures.

The west London side have also been defensively disciplined in recent matches, keeping three clean sheets in their last four outings.

The Royals have been one of the surprises of the season so far, currently sitting in the play-off places despite losing a number of key members of the squad during the summer transfer window. However, Paul Ince’s side have been inconsistent on the road this season, winning two of their five away games so far.

A win for QPR would see them move above Reading and potentially move into the automatic promotion spots, whilst the Royals could move top of the league if they are able to pick up all three points.

QPR team news

Taylor Richards remains unavailable after sustaining a thigh injury earlier this season.

Niko Hamalainen is also questionable, currently recovering from an ankle issue that he picked up in a training session in August.

QPR may be without star man Chris Willock after he was forced off the pitch against Sheffield United due to a hamstring injury and Seny Dieng could also be sidelined after picking up a thigh injury after their clash against the Blades.

Rob Dickie could make his return to the side after a short lay-off with an ankle injury.

Predicted XI (4-3-3)

Archer (GK)

Paal

Dunne

Balogun

Laird

Dozzell

Field

Amos

Adomah

Chair

Roberts

It has been a great start to life at Loftus Road for Beale, seemingly breathing new life into the side and making them look almost unstoppable at times. Players such as Ilias Chair and Chris Willock have been instrumental to proceedings so far with QPR’s front-three causing problems for most defences that they’ve come up against.

Despite this, it could be all to play for against a Reading side that look like potential dark horses for the play-offs in the early stages of the campaign.

The match kicks off at 8pm this evening and is set to be televised on Sky Sports.