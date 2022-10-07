‘On thin ice’ – Bradford City v Stockport County prediction: The72

Bradford City host Stockport County in League One this weekend.

Bradford City come into this home tie with Stockport County on strong footing and will surely be favourites to take all three points.

Mark Hughes’ Bantams sit in an impressive 4th place after 11 games in League Two. They’re on an unbeaten run of seven games in the league and remain undefeated at home, picking up three wins and three draws from their six games at Valley Parade.

They face a Stockport County side struggling to acclimatise to life back in the EFL too. Dave Challinor’s men are winless in four and have only nine points to their name after 11 league outings.

It’s form that leaves them down in 19th place, only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Now, ahead of the clash at Valley Parade, a handful of our writers have moved to make their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“On paper, this can only go one way.

“Stockport County have lost every single away league game so far this season while Bradford City are undefeated in front of the home faithful, so the Bantams should be confident of taking all three points and pushing towards the top three this weekend.

“Mark Hughes has his side on the right track and living up to expectations, but it’s been quite the opposite for Challinor.

“County need to start finding that lethal edge up top to lift them up the table and if not, the boss could be on thin ice.

“I back Challinor to turn it around soon, but I can’t see Stockport getting anything here. I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 2-0 Stockport County

Luke Phelps

“Bradford City will be desperate to win what is a game in hand on the likes of Northampton and Stevenage in front of them.

“They’re very much in with a chance of earning promotion this season and a home game against a struggling Stockport County side is a must-win for Mark Hughes’ men.

“Stockport’s form has worsened over the last few weeks. They’ll be dreading a trip to Bradford who are bang in form at the moment, and I can see this being a good day for the Bantams.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 3-1 Stockport County