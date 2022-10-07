More or less quiz: Which of these former Millwall players played for the club the most times?

Millwall fans have been lucky to see some fantastic players in action at The Den over the years.

Millwall’s storied history features many former stars that are still fondly remembered by supporters to this day.

Lions boss Gary Rowett and his current crop of players will be hoping they can write their names into the club’s history books during their time in South London too, with the club looking to push on and make their way up the Championship table.

A promising summer of recruitment after an impressive 2021/22 campaign had Millwall set up well for the new season but expectations haven’t quite been met, so it will be hoped Rowett can get his side back on an upward trajectory and moving up the table.

But how well do you know the club’s players of the past?

Test your luck in our Millwall more or less quiz at the bottom of the page!