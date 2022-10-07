More or less quiz: Which of these former Ipswich Town players played for the club the most times?

Ipswich Town currently sit in 2nd place of the League One table.

Keiran McKenna could yet steer Ipswich Town back to the Championship after making an impressive start to the new season.

His side have lost just once in the league all season and go up against Morecambe this weekend.

Ahead of a weekend clash away at Morecambe, try your hand at our latest more or less quiz in which you have to guess which former Ipswich Town players played more times for the club during their time there.

See if you can score 100%!