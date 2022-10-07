More or less quiz: Which of these former Coventry City players played for the club the most times?

Coventry City remain bottom of the Championship table after their opening nine games of the season.

After a dire start to the season, things are starting to look u for the Sky Blues.

Despite their league position the club are unbeaten in their last four and have games in hand on the rest of the table.

They go up against promotion-chasers Burnley this weekend in what will be a really tough outing for Mark Robins’ side, but a win could see them move off the foot of the table.

Ahead of a weekend clash v Burnley, try your hand at our latest more or less quiz in which you have to guess which former Coventry City players played more times for the club during their time there.

See if you can score 100%!