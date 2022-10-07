‘I’ve said a million times’ – Middlesbrough-linked manager speaks out on rumours

Middlesbrough are in the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Chris Wilder and have been linked to Bournemouth interim coach Gary O’Neil in recent days.

Middlesbrough parted company with Wilder after a string of less than satisfactory performances and results, with the club sitting in 22nd place in the table when the hierarchy made their decision.

Leo Percovich has taken charge, guiding them to just their third win of the season in midweek when they faced Birmingham City at the Riverside.

But with Percovich taking the reins temporarily, Boro are looking for a manager to come in to help them jump up the standings and closer towards their desired goal of achieving a place in the division’s top six come the end of the season.

One manager they have been linked to is Bournemouth’s O’Neil, who played over 100 times for the Teessiders between 2007 and 2011. Yet the 39-year-old has spoken out about the rumours in an interview with The Bournemouth Echo, distancing himself from the vacant role.

“I think I’ve been focussed on Bournemouth. I don’t pay any attention to any of it. The week has been fully geared around Leicester. No other noise makes any difference to me,” he said.

“Middlesbrough is a fantastic club, firstly. I loved my time there. They’ve got a great owner. But as I’ve said a million times, I’m really happy at Bournemouth.

“I love the place and I’m really comfortable with the situation as it is right now.”

Not the right fit for Boro…

Middlesbrough have gone with the inexperienced former-player route before with both Gareth Southgate and Jonathan Woodgate, and got relegated from the Premier League with the former and nearly down into League One with the latter. Therefore, chairman Steve Gibson should look to opt for experience this time around.

Despite Wilder coming in with a pedigree and reputation it didn’t work out in his second season in charge, and Gibson rightfully sacked the 55-year-old. They need to move on promptly, and O’Neil distancing himself from the role means their shortlist could get even shorter.

Rob Edwards and Carlos Corberan have proven themselves in the Football League with Forest Green Rovers and Huddersfield Town and should be the priority for Middlesbrough.