‘In dire need of three points’ – Coventry City v Burnley Prediction: The72

Coventry City host Burnley in the Championship this weekend.

Coventry City welcome Burnley to the CBS Arena looking to secure only their second victory of the season.

The Sky Blues sit rock bottom of the Championship table, with only one win out of a possible nine. They are, however, undefeated in their last four matches so they will be looking to gain on this momentum when Vincent Kompany and his squad visit.

Burnley, on the other hand, have lost only once this season and sit comfortably in 5th place. With just one win in their last five games, the Clarets will be looking to capitalise on their host’s poor form as they look to challenge for the promotion spots this season.

Ahead of the game this weekend, a selection of The72’s writers have had their say on what they predict the score will be…

Luke Gallivan-Young

“Coventry look to be up against it this weekend as they entertain Vincent Kompany and Burnley.

“Burnley will be approaching the game with confident and will be disappointed to leave on Saturday afternoon with anything less than three points.

“Coventry will be able to build on the momentum they’ve picked up over the last few weeks, but I think the Clarets will be too much for them to handle.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 0-2 Burnley

James Ray

“Both these sides have been picking up draws recently, and another tie would certainly please Coventry City more than it would Burnley.

“The Sky Blues are in dire need of three points though if they want to claw themselves out of the drop zone anytime soon, with a disrupted start to the season preventing them from reaching the heights of last season.

“Burnley will want to avoid becoming one of the Championship’s draw specialists and a trip to the Sky Blues is a good chance to extend their undefeated un with another win, and I think they’ll get it. They need to tighten up at the back though if they want to make a real impact at the top end of the table this season.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-3 Burnley