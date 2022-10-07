‘In a sorry state’ – Blackpool v Watford prediction: The72

Blackpool host Watford in Championship action this weekend.

Watford make the long trip to Blackpool on Saturday afternoon hoping to bounce back after a painful loss in midweek.

Slaven Bilic’s dream start as Hornets boss quickly unravelled on Wednesday evening, as last weekend’s 4-0 victory away at Stoke City was followed up by a crushing last-minute defeat to Swansea City, with Ben Cabango’s dramatic 98th minute winner putting Watford to the sword.

That result leaves the Croation’s side in 10th, a considerable seven points behind the early Championship pace setters.

All but two of Watford’s away games have ended in draws so far this campaign, but a fragile Blackpool outfit may just offer the perfect opportunity for the Hertfordshire outfit to grab all three points.

Indeed, Michael Appleton’s troops have now slumped to 21st after a miserable run of results, with their first point since the start of the month coming via a goalless draw against Sunderland on Tuesday night. The Seasiders are now just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Blackpool’s most pressing headache is caused by a bluntness in attack, having netted just twice since putting three past Bristol City at the back end of August. Furthermore, the Lancashire men have only one once at Bloomfield Road this term; an opening day success over Paul Ince’s Reading.

We asked some of The72’s writing team to deliver their predictions ahead of Saturday’s clash:

Ryan Murray

“This is a difficult one to call. Neither side will be happy with their current league position, and both will have designs on immediate progression up the Championship table. Watford undoubtedly have the edge in the quality department, but Blackpool can more than hold their own in this division, as many sides will have attested to in the 2021/22 season.

“Nevertheless, I expect Watford to come good here, and potentially look to this fixture as a springboard for future improvement.

“For Blackpool, it could well be another disappointing afternoon.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-3 Watford

James Ray

“While Watford’s away form and start to the season as a whole hasn’t been particularly inspiring, they should really be looking to come away from this one with all three points amid Blackpool’s current situation.

“They’re in a sorry state at the moment amid a poor run of home form and struggles at the top of the pitch. Injuries aren’t helping the Tangerines in fairness, but it might be another tricky game for them here.

“Everyone knows the attacking talent Watford possess but they’ve got injury issues of their own at the moment too.

“That said though, they should take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-2 Watford