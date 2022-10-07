‘If I’d wanted to…’ – Key Sheffield Wednesday man makes revelation over previous PL and Championship interest

Sheffield Wednesday man Barry Bannan has revealed he had interest from both the Premier League and Championship after the Owls’ relegation to League One.

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation from the Championship in 2020 came as a big blow to the club.

Many thought the Owls would lose key players like Scottish talisman Bannan too, though he ended up remaining at Hillsborough. Obviously, a player of his quality was surrounded by speculation at the time but he winded up staying on board for their push to return to the second-tier.

He’s remained a star figure for Darren Moore’s side too, and he’s now detailed some of the interest he had last summer.

Speaking on Sheffield Live (quotes via The Star), Bannan admitted that following the club’s relegation, there was interest from both the Premier League and the Championship. He stated there wasn’t anything concrete, but it could have been made to happen if he’d ‘wanted to force it’. He said:

“It was nothing concrete, but if I’d wanted to force it then it could have happened. “It was there if I wanted to push it, but I was adamant that I didn’t want to leave.

“My agents were probably look at me going, ‘What you are doing?’”

1 of 15 Who did Rotherham United recently appoint as manager? Paul Warne Matt Taylor Liam Manning Steve Bruce

Sticking by the Owls…

Bannan’s technical prowess made him one of the Championship’s standout players during Wednesday’s time back up in the second-tier, so he’s most certainly up there with the top League One players at the moment.

Despite his starring role, the Owls were unable to win an immediate promotion last season.

However, they stand in good stead for another fight this time around. The third-tier is as strong as ever though, so Bannan and co will have to be at the top of their games to help Wednesday overcome the stiff competition for a Championship return.

That aside though, Bannan’s loyalty to Sheffield Wednesday will be music to the ears of supporters, especially considering a possible jump right up to the Premier League could have been on the table.