‘I fancy a few goals’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts QPR v Reading

QPR host Reading in the Championship this evening and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has issued his prediction in his weekly column.

QPR come into the clash with the Royals off the back of an impressive away victory at league leaders Sheffield United and they will look to continue their strong showing into tonight’s game. They are unbeaten in four games and a win would see them leapfrog their Friday night opponents.

Reading have surprised everyone this season and look to be maintaining their form and keeping pace with the division’s top two. Their record of seven wins so far is the joint-highest in the Championship and a win would mean they go top of the table before the rest of the weekend’s games.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton had his say on he thinks the game will go.

“What a win that was for QPR in midweek. To go and take all three points at Sheffield United really underlined the progress they are making under Michael Beale. They could well be contenders this season but Chris Willock will be a big miss here if he’s injured,” he said.

“Reading took a great point against Norwich on Tuesday night. They look in good shape and I fancy a few goals in this one. Score draw.”

Prutton has opted for a 2-2 draw at Loftus Road tonight, a result which would see both sides remain in 3rd and 4th respectively.

Thoughts…

Both sides have exceeded expectations and put in some strong performances which have garnered great points in recent weeks. QPR and Reading will be up for this one and as Prutton predicts there is likely to be goals.

A draw looks to be a strong prediction given their positions in the table, but it wouldn’t necessarily benefit either side as they would not move up the league if the points were shared. This is one that could go either way.

The injury to Chris Willock could certainly be a deciding factor as the pundit states, especially considering he grabbed the winner at Bramall Lane in midweek. Reading will be looking to play this to their advantage when they face off this evening.