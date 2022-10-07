‘I am hoping so’ – Huddersfield Town boss provides injury update on key man

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham has provided an update on the injury to club captain Jonathan Hogg, in an interview with The Yorkshire Post.
Huddersfield Town have started the season slowly, sitting second from bottom after 11 games played. During that time they have recorded two victories, two draws and seven defeats, the most in the entirety of the division.
Although there are a number of reasons as to why the Terriers have struggled so far in the 2022/23 campaign, their poor form has not been helped by untimely injury to their captain Hogg.
The experienced midfielder has played six times out of a possible 11, and has missed the last four games whilst he continues his recovery.
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham revealed he hopes to have Hogg back at his disposal shortly.
“Hoggy is still getting assessed with his calf and we are still kind of playing it by day to day with the medical staff. I am looking forward to getting Hoggy back on the pitch,” he said.
“I am hoping so (sooner rather than later). But you know what it is like with calf injuries. You have to be careful with anything muscular. You just have to make sure the player is right, that’s most important and that he’s feeling in a good physical state to perform. But from what I have seen so far in the training, I am really enjoying working with him.”
A positive update from Fotheringham…
Getting Hogg back out on the pitch is imperative to Huddersfield Town’s season. They need to find results and having their captain fit and available will help their chances of getting results and pushing up the table to where they want to be.
Although Fotheringham hasn’t put a return date on it, the update is a positive one. He hopes to have him available and he will continue to be assessed, and so the head coach sounds optimistic in his comments.
In the meantime, the Terriers will need their fringe players to step up and make an impact. They face a Hull City side who have lost four of their last five games and Fotheringham’s side could get out of the bottom three with a victory.