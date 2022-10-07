‘I am hoping so’ – Huddersfield Town boss provides injury update on key man

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham has provided an update on the injury to club captain Jonathan Hogg, in an interview with The Yorkshire Post.

Huddersfield Town have started the season slowly, sitting second from bottom after 11 games played. During that time they have recorded two victories, two draws and seven defeats, the most in the entirety of the division.

Although there are a number of reasons as to why the Terriers have struggled so far in the 2022/23 campaign, their poor form has not been helped by untimely injury to their captain Hogg.

The experienced midfielder has played six times out of a possible 11, and has missed the last four games whilst he continues his recovery.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham revealed he hopes to have Hogg back at his disposal shortly.