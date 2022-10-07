Huddersfield Town man departs on short-term loan deal

Huddersfield Town have announced goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi has joined National League North side Spennymoor Town on a short-term loan deal.

Huddersfield Town recalled Bellagambi from his loan deal at Hyde United in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, but having impressed in the seventh tier, the Terriers believe he is ready to make the step up to prove his worth.

The goalkeeper will join up with Spennymoor Town in the National League North for the next three months, with the contract running up until early January next year.

Prior to playing for Hyde United earlier this season, he has plied his trade at Ramsbottom United, Ebbsfleet United, Stalybridge Celtic, and Brighouse Town, whilst he also has a cap at international level for Uganda.

He joins a Spennymoor Town side who are in 14th place in the table, although they are just four points off a place in the top seven and a place in the play-offs.

A big opportunity for the goalkeeper…

The 20-year-old is certainly one for the future at the John Smith’s Stadium and his numerous loan spells have slowly seen him progress up the footballing pyramid. If he impresses out at Spennymoor Town he could well end up making a switch to the EFL shortly.

Huddersfield Town must share the view that experience out on loan playing at senior level benefits younger players as opposed to deploying them in academy games and training, Bellagambi has testament to that and is being rewarded for his performances.

The youngster may have a tough time dislodging Lee Nicholls between the sticks, but with fellow 20-year-old Nicholas Bilokapic has been Nicholls’ back-up in recent weeks and so Bellagambi may believe he has a shot at breaking into the first-team fold given Bilokapic’s opportunity.