Derby County talent links up with former Rams coach in National League North loan

Derby County’s young goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes has completed a short-term loan move to Kettering Town, it has been confirmed.

Derby County’s youth academy has seen a whole host of players make the step up to first-team football over the years.

That’s been the case especially over the past two years or so, with the Rams’ financial issues meaning they had to dip into their academy for reinforcements amid a shortage of senior options.

During that time, young ‘keeper Foulkes has remained a regular for the club’s U21s, playing 20 times for the side in the PL2.

Now, in a bid to get the 21-year-old some senior experience, it’s been confirmed Foulkes has headed out on loan.

As announced on Friday morning, the youngster has linked up with National League North outfit Kettering Town on a 28-day loan. He links up with a former Derby County academy coach there too in the form of Lee Glover.

He could make his debut as soon as this weekend, with the Poppies facing Scarborough Athletic.

The right move?

Plenty of Derby County youngsters have made the move from the U21s into the first-team recently, though ideally, a loan with a non-league or lower league side can get them up to speed at a senior level before being thrust into the limelight at Pride Park.

This will hopefully be the case with Foulkes, who does have some senior experience to his name already.

During his time with Hull City, he spent two short spells on loan with non-league side Pickering Town before heading to Derby County in 2021.

It will be hoped a stay with Kettering Town can aid Foulkes’ development as he bids to forge a career in the senior game.