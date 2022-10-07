Comment: If West Brom sack Bruce, they need to be ambitious and appoint one of these two League One managers

West Brom look to be barrelling towards another managerial change, with Steve Bruce having overseen a dreadful start to the 2022/23 season.

West Brom and Bruce look set to part ways any day now.

The 61-year-old is under intense pressure with his side sitting in 22nd place of the table, and a home game v Luton Town this weekend could well prove to be his last in charge of the club.

His appointment was questioned from the off and like many expected, he’s failed to deliver Premier League football – he’s failed to deliver anything close to that.

Bruce has put together a strong-looking set of players though which another manager could yet come in and get the best out of, but who?

Baggies need to be ambitious…

West Brom have a habit of appointing managers who’ve been around the block – Alan Pardew, Slaven Bilic although he enjoyed success at the club, Sam Allardyce and now Bruce.

Valerien Ismael looked like an exciting appointment at the time, and he boasted a near-identical win percentage to Bilic at the time of his sacking, but the club’s next appointment can’t be another ‘safety appointment’.

Guochuan Lai has just about drained the club of any identity or ambition, but with his next managerial appointment he could yet save his ownership.

It needs to be an ambitious one. One which really lays down a new the blueprints for a new West Brom, and as ever, the next manager needs time – actual time, not just a season.

And two names in League One stick out – MK Dons manager Liam Manning and Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

Both have a playing style to be admired. Both know how to bring together a good, but not outstanding set of players, and make them into an outstanding team.

MK Dons last season almost earned promotion from League One and Ipswich Town look set to challenge for that this season.

Again, Bruce is in the job and a win against Luton Town could buy him some more time. But a change looks inevitable, at least before the World Cup, and that break could yet give Lai some time to search for Bruce’s successor.

So many clubs are turning towards these youthful and contemporary coaches now – QPR took a gamble on Michael Beale which is paying off, yet West Brom and Lai went with Bruce back in February, despite his turgid Newcastle United showing.

Manning or McKenna. That’s the kind of thinking Lai needs to have in mind when deciding who to hand the reins to next.

But first, Bruce perhaps has one last game to salvage his tenure and his reputation.