Birmingham City ace being eyed up by European club, report claims

Borussia Dortmund are ‘seriously looking’ into a move for Birmingham City starlet Jobe Bellingham, reports claim.

Bellingham, 17, has featured five times in the Championship this season.

The Birmingham City starlet made his league debut for the club last season and has become more involved under new manager John Eustace, with Bellingham also a regular with the England U18 side now as well.

His older brother Jude previously left Birmingham City for Borussia Dortmund in 2020, joining in a reported £25million deal.

Jude has since prevailed with the German club, and now his younger brother Jobe could now follow in his footsteps with emerging reports this morning say that Dortmund are seriously weighing up a move for the Englishman.

Birmingham City currently sit in 19th place of the Championship table after an inconsistent start to the new season, although the improvement under Eustace is there for all to see.

Blues to lose Bellingham?

Bellingham is just one of a number of youngsters who’ve come into the first-team over the past year or two.

Names like Nico Gordon, George Hall, Jordan James, Josh Williams and of course Bellingham are the next breed of Blues stars and the club will surely be desperate to keep them around for years to come.

If not, then Birmingham City will want to get their transfer value as high as possible and to do that, they need to play regularly.

Bellingham is still really inexperienced. He hasn’t played as much football as Jude did by this stage of his career and so a move to Dortmund wouldn’t be as lucrative.

Still, he looks like another fine player to come out of the Blues academy, which is a credit to the club.

Birmingham City take on Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.