‘Another tough, tough game’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Stoke City v Sheffield United

Stoke City host Sheffield United in the Championship tomorrow, and Sky Sports’ pundit and presenter David Prutton has issued his prediction.

Stoke City have won just one of their last six games and are languishing down in 20th. They sit just three points above the drop zone and they could face being in the bottom three if results don’t go their way this weekend.

On the other hand, Sheffield United sit top of table and will look to get back to winning ways after the shock home defeat to QPR in midweek. If they drop points tomorrow, it could pave the way for Reading and Norwich City to leapfrog the Blades.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, David Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the game will pan out.

“Stoke and Alex Neil badly needed that point at Burnley in midweek after such a dismal performance against Watford on Sunday. It doesn’t take long for pressure to build in this league and this is another tough, tough game,” he said.

“Sheffield United will be keen to bounce back after their defeat against QPR. Their lead at the top has closed up a little, and I think they may drop more points in this one.”

Prutton has predicted that Sheffield United will extend their winless run to three games, and has opted for a 1-1 draw for the Saturday afternoon clash.

Thoughts…

On paper, Sheffield United should have too much for the Potters tomorrow afternoon. Their league position isn’t by fluke, and despite a draw and a win in their last two games it feels strange to count out Paul Heckingbottom’s side at the Bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City have won one game under Alex Neil’s tenure and their poor form means they are deservedly down near the bottom of the league standings. They need wins desperately and they will be up for it tomorrow against the Blades, but equally Sheffield United will want to extend their lead at the top and so it will come down to who wants it more and the quality of the players on the pitch.

Desire will be called into the equation, but based on quality, Sheffield United should come away with all three points. Prutton’s prediction of both teams scoring and it being a tight game will be likely, but as Prutton states this is ‘another tough, tough game’ for the Potters.