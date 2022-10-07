‘A disastrous season’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts West Brom v Luton Town

West Brom host Luton Town in the Championship this weekend.

Ahead of this weekend, all eyes are seemingly on Steve Bruce and his struggling West Brom side.

The Baggies go into this weekend in the relegation places and without a win in their last seven Championship outings.

Luton Town meanwhile sit in 10th place having lost only once in their last eight Championship outings, with Nathan Jones’ side able to move into the top-six with a win tomorrow.

And making his prediction ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton writes:

“It is turning into a disastrous season for West Brom and Steve Bruce. Two more defeats this week and they are in the bottom three with a squad that should be challenging for at least the top six. It is not good enough.

“Luton would love to turn up and ramp up the pressure even more with a win. The Baggies will be so low on confidence and it could take another dip on Saturday.”

Prutton predicts a 1-0 win for Luton Town.

Big ask for Bruce’s Baggies…

This game v Luton Town could prove to be Bruce’s last. In front of the home crowd, another defeat could see the Baggies faithful really turn on their manager, likely resulting in his sacking.

And Luton will see this game as a huge chance to claim another three points.

They started the season slowly but they’ve since rediscovered the form that landed them a play-off place last season, with names like Carlton Morris really starting to shine in the Championship.

This should be one of the more interesting Championship clashes this weekend, with everything to play for for both clubs.

But this one is all about Bruce and whether he can salvage his position at West Brom.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.