2 unsung heroes for Rotherham United so far this season – do you agree?

Rotherham United had a great start to the season under former boss Paul Warne, and now are in a new era under new manager Matt Taylor.

Warne departed the club at the end of September, leaving them in 8th place of the Championship table before former Exeter City boss Taylor took the job at the start of this week.

The Millers are without a win in their last three games, but got off to a steady start with their new boss on Wednesday night, drawing 1-1 at home to Millwall.

Rotherham United now find themselves in 13th place, whilst accumulating just two losses all season.

A number of players have shined this season, however some have gone under the radar.

Here are two unsung heroes for Rotherham United this season…

Grant Hall

Hall was signed on loan from Middlesbrough by Warne in the summer and has proved to be a very solid acquisition so far this season.

The 30-year-old has appeared in eight Championship outings, contributing massively to the Millers’ defensive success in the campaign so far, which has seen the newly-promoted side concede just nine goals.

Hall has mainly featured on the right side of the defence, and whilst he has been great defensively, his progressive play from the back has also been pleasing on the eye.

The centre-half may have gone under the radar due to his counterpart Richard Wood shining at the back and in the opposition box, scoring four goals.

Viktor Johansson

Goalkeeper Johansson has no doubt cemented himself as the number one at the AESSEAL New York Stadium after himself and Josh Vickers rotated several times last season.

The Swedish shot stopper has produced some impressive saves to keep his side in some tight games this season, especially in Rotherham United’s six draws so far.

The 24-year-old has started in every league game, being a very integral figure on the pitch with how he commands his box and makes some acrobatic stops.

Defences are easy to praise when a side concedes little goals, meaning Johansson has gone under the radar with his performances so far this season.