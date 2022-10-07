2 unsung heroes for Hull City this season – do you agree?

Hull City have endured a difficult time in the Championship this season, but a decent win over Wigan Athletic in midweek does provide some hope of a turnaround.

The Tigers are set to appoint Pedro Martins as the new head coach after Shota Arveladze was sacked just hours before their home defeat to Luton Town last Friday.

Interim boss Andy Dawson managed to get a tune out of the players on Wednesday with a much-needed win and this should boost the morale of the squad with the pending arrival of Martins.

Despite plenty of doom and gloom over the past few months, there have been some positives amongst the playing group.

Here we look at two unsung heroes for Hull City this season…

Regan Slater

Slater joined the club permanently from Sheffield United after a successful loan spell with The Tigers in 2020/21. He has since nailed down a regular place in midfield and has been one of the most consistent performers in the side this season.

While Ozan Tufan and Jean Michael Seri are the more high-profile players in the middle of the park, neither have delivered on a regular basis. Slater, however, has not been one to hide away during the club’s poor run of form and always produces a committed display.

The former Blades youngster is comfortable in possession and is more than happy to do the dirty work, his contribution going forward has obviously suffered as a result but he does have one assist to his name so far.

Jacob Greaves

Greaves, still only 22, has become an ever-present in the side over the past few seasons and has remained a commanding figure at the back despite the side leaking goals in recent weeks.

Whilst there is still an obvious need for improvement from the defence, Greaves hasn’t shied away from his responsibilities and always gives 100%.

Greaves came up through the youth setup with the Tigers and made his debut for the club back in 2020. The centre-back played in every league game last season and attracted interest from a number of clubs over the summer – it’s clear Greaves can have a big future at the club if he continues to work hard.

Hull City return to action v Birmingham City this coming Sunday.