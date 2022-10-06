What’s former Millwall and QPR favourite Marc Bircham up to these days?

Marc Bircham was on the books at Loftus Road from 2002 to the summer of 2007.

Despite being remembered for his solid performances for the Hoops, the Canadian international made his professional debut for fellow London club Millwall during the 1998/99 season. This would be Bircham’s only appearance that season but he would eventually go on to become a crucial player for the Lions for six seasons.

The now 44-year-old made 104 league appearances for Millwall, finding the net three times whilst also proving himself to be a solid defender that was willing to put his body on the line.

Due to his outstanding performances whilst at The Den, Bircham gained his first cap for Canada in 1999 with whom he was eligible for due to a Canadian-born grandfather. Bircham made 17 appearances in total for Canada with his first matches coming in the FIFA World Cup qualification matches.

In 2002, Bircham joined QPR on a free transfer and quickly became a fan favourite amongst the supporters. He made 35 appearances in his opening campaign for the Hoops, helping his side reach the League One play-offs before losing 1-0 to Cardiff City.

Bircham would go on to be a regular starter in the next couple of seasons for QPR, helping them to achieve promotion to the Championship and then stabilise themselves in the second tier. He made 161 appearances in total for the west London club with his time at Loftus Road coming to an abrupt end due to injury.

The Englishman played a handful of times for Yeovil Town before retiring from football in 2009 at the age of 31.

Not long after retirement, Bircham had a brief spell at QPR’s caretaker manager before taking up a coaching role at the club. He has since had a number of jobs in football including assistant manager at Millwall, Chicago Fire and Arizona United respectively.

1 of 15 Who played more times for QPR? Kevin Gallen Gareth Ainsworth

The 44-year-old briefly returned to a coaching role at QPR before recently becoming technical director of football for the Bahamas national team.

Bircham became Irish club Waterford’s manager in 2021 before taking on his current role as a first-team coach for Italian second division side Como where he has been since earlier this year.