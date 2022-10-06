What’s former Hull City star Geovanni up to these days?

Geovanni made a real impact during his two seasons at Hull City, earning plaudits for some eye-catching performances.

Geovanni, now 42, came through the ranks at Brazilian club Cruzeiro and was soon recognised as a player with a big future. Although his full potential wasn’t quite reached over his career, he certainly showed moments of brilliance at times.

After an impressive loan spell at America-MG while in Brazil, the big clubs came calling for his signature. Barcelona eventually secured his services but his time in Spain was to be a miserable one. The midfield playmaker only made 26 appearances in his two years at the Catalan club, scoring just once.

Another successful loan period at Benfica got Geovanni back on the map, he eventually made the move permanent, winning three trophies and swiftly becoming a fan favourite.

Geovanni returned to his former club Cruzeiro for a short time before making the move to England with Manchester City. He produced some good moments for the Sky Blues but it was his next club, Hull City, that he truly made his mark.

The Tigers had been promoted up to the Premier League for the first time in 2008 and Geovanni would play a big part in keeping them there. The former Brazil international burst onto the scene, scoring wonder goals in the club’s famous victories at both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Geovanni went on to make 60 appearances for Phil Brown’s side, scoring 11 times overall. He eventually left in 2010 but has great admiration for his time on Humberside.

So what’s Geovanni up to these days?

Geovanni went on to play for four more clubs after departing the KC Stadium, as it was known then, playing in the MLS for San Jose Earthquakes before heading back to Brazil for the twilight of his career.

A year spent at Vitoria was followed by a return to America-MG for another season. Geovanni then called time on his career after a short spell at Bragantino in 2013.

Little is known of Geovanni’s future plans but for now, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight and enjoy the quiet life, a complete contrast from his explosive days in a Hull City shirt.

Geovanni though is fairly active on social media, and you can check out his Instagram page here.