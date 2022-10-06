What’s former Huddersfield Town and Blackpool favourite Gary Taylor-Fletcher up to these days?

Gary Taylor-Fletcher had stints at both Huddersfield Town and Blackpool, becoming a cult hero for both.

The Englishman started life at non-league side Northwich Victoria where his impressive performances earned him a loan move to Hull City where made just five appearances.

In 2001, Taylor-Fletcher secured his first permanent move to a football league side, joining Leyton Orient for a fee of £50,000. The centre-forward failed to gain regular game-time for the O’s, going out on loan to non-league sides Grays Athletic and Dagenham and Redbridge where he made sporadic appearance for both sides.

After an unsuccessful period at Brisbane Road, Taylor-Fletcher joined Lincoln City where he was able to reignite his career. The now 41-year-old became a regular starter for the Imps in his two seasons there, finding the net 30 times and winning Supporters’ Player of the Year at the end of the 2003/04 campaign.

These impressive performances led to Huddersfield Town acquiring his services, joining on a free transfer in 2005. Taylor-Fletcher continued to be clinical in front of goal and started being utilised on the right-wing for the Terriers.

After scoring 26 goals in 90 outings for the Yorkshire club, the forward moved to Blackpool where he had arguably his most successful period of football.

Taylor-Fletcher put in a number of impressive performances during his first season with the Tangerines, finding the net six times in 42 league appearances. He would go on to become a talisman for the club, helping Blackpool gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time and even scored the Tangerines’ first goal in the top division.

The Englishman made 234 appearances in total for Blackpool, finding the net 37 times and also grabbing 37 assists in the process.

After failed spells with Leicester City, Tranmere Rovers and Accrington Stanley, Taylor-Fletcher had a short spell in the Welsh divisions before retiring from football in 2019.

Taylor-Fletcher is currently the joint-manager of non-league side Nantwich Town with whom he shares his duties with former Mansfield Town star Ritchie Sutton.