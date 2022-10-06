What’s former Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday man Glenn Loovens up to these days?

Glenn Loovens made 429 career appearances between 2001 and 2019.

Dutch defender Loovens, now age 39, began his career with Feyenoord.

He made a number of first-team appearances for the Dutch club before moving to Wales with Cardiff City.

He initially joined the club on loan before making his stay permanent, eventually racking up 113 appearances for the club, earning himself a move to Celtic in 2008.

After four seasons in Scotland and a brief spell in Spain, Loovens made the move to South Yorkshire with Sheffield Wednesday where he became a fan favourite.

Loovens made a total of 150 appearances for the Owls and was part of the side that reached the 2016 play-off final.

Across his career, Loovens won the UEFA Cup with Feyenoord, reached the FA Cup final with Cardiff City and won all the domestic titles in Scotland with Celtic.

But what’s Loovens up to these days?

After leaving Wednesday in 2018, Loovens had a brief spell with Sunderland before retiring from professional football.

And since, Loovens has been fairly quiet. He’s done a bit of punditry work here and there but it seems like he’s just enjoying his retirement.

Loovens is fairly active on social media and he uploaded to Instagram just the other day, where he was seemingly involved in a Dutch football ceremony.

Having played for a number of different clubs and under a variety of managers, Loovens could possible make a good coach in the years to come.

If not, then he’ll go down as a favourite among Sheffield Wednesday fans and among Cardiff City fans too – he was a commanding, no-nonsense centre-back which is something that can be quite hard to come by these days.

Check out was Loovens is up to on his Instagram here.