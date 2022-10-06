‘They’ll claim another big win on Friday’ – QPR v Reading prediction: The72

QPR host Reading in the Championship on Friday evening.

QPR in 4th host Reading in 3rd on Friday, in a huge top-of-the-table clash in the Championship.

Either side can move into the top two with a win, and both go into this game in strong form with Reading having drawn with Norwich City in midweek, and with QPR have won away at Sheffield United.

QPR’s home form hasn’t been all that formidable this season however, with Michael Beale’s side having taken only eight points from their opening five home fixtures.

Reading meanwhile have earned just six points on the road so far this season.

Ahead of Friday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction…

Luke Phelps

“After beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, QPR should feel like they can beat anyone in the division, at any stadium.

“The visit of Reading is another tough clash for Beale’s side but under the lights at Loftus Road, the R’s players will fancy their chances.

“Reading are definite promotion contenders this season and they shouldn’t be underestimated in the slightest.

“But their away form is weak and given QPR’s momentum, I think they’ll claim another big win on Friday night.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-1 Reading

James Ray

“I’ve been guilty of underestimating Reading this season but they’re proving that they’re good value for their position in the Championship play-off spots after 12 games.

“If they really want to affirm themselves as strong contenders though, they have to start putting some form together away from home too.

“A trip to QPR is a tricky one but the R’s home form hasn’t been all that convincing, although Beale’s side are ticking along well now. It’s going to be a tricky one for them though with question marks surrounding Chris Willock’s fitness after he hobbled off in the big win against Sheffield United.

“Beale’s R’s have some serious momentum behind them but I think Reading might take a point back to Berkshire with them.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-2 Reading