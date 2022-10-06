The 5 QPR players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window

QPR look set to challenge for a spot near the top of the table as we head towards January, which could yet be a pivotal month in the club’s season.

QPR have used the January transfer window to their advantage in the past.

Fans might remember the 2021 January window where Mark Warburton brought in the likes of Charlie Austin, Stefan Johansen and Sam Field, which ultimately transformed the club’s fortunes that season.

And current boss Michael Beale will surely be hoping to make some positive acquisitions in the winter window in a bid to keep his side on track.

But it could also be a good oppurtunity for some names to move on.

Here we look at the five QPR players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window…

Macauley Bonne

Bonne is an obvious one. The striker has played just a handful of minutes this season despite Beale being low on no.9s, and with Bonne out of contract next summer it makes the situation a little more difficult.

If he remains out of contention going into the New Year then it looks certain that he’ll be on the move, either on loan or permanently.

Joe Walsh

Young goalkeeper Joe Walsh is still waiting to make his competitive debut for QPR. He could maybe have gone out on loan last season but for an injury picked up in the second half of the season, though a loan move this January could be more realistic.

QPR have a few decent, young goalkeepers in their ranks but Walsh at 20 years old is perhaps the one most in need of game time.

Niko Hamalainen

Finnish left-back Hamalainen has missed the last few weeks with injury. He’s featured a few times this season but once again he’s been coming under criticism, with his Carabao Cup performance v Charlton Athletic earlier in the season being a particular poor display.

Despite left-back options being low, Hamalainen looks like surplus to requirements after a tough few years in west London.

George Thomas

Thomas has featured just once in the league so far this season. He’s carrying an injury of late but still, there doesn’t look to be anyway into the starting XI for Thomas, with the likes of Chris Willock, Ilias Chair and Tyler Roberts really starting to click in attack.

The Welshman will surely be desperate for some game time and so Thomas could be on of a few who look for the exit in January.

Mide Shodipo

The Irishman was perhaps surprisingly involved at the start of the season. But he’s not featured in any of the last six matchday squads now and with his contract out next summer, a January sale or even a loan move maybe could be on the cards for Shodipo.