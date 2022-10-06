The 4 Watford players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window

Watford may well look to change things up a bit in January with Slaven Bilic now in charge of the club.

Watford’s decision to part ways with Rob Edwards came somewhat prematurely for some, but given the reputation the Hornets have built up for their managerial sackings, it may not have been a surprise to all.

Experienced Croatian operator Bilic is now at the helm though and it will be interesting to see how much change is made to the squad in January.

But if he wants to reshape his squad somewhat, four Watford players could potential face a big decision in January…

Dan Gosling

Gosling joined the club in winter 2021 and as it stands, his contract with be up at the end of this season.

He’s found limited game time at Vicarage Road this season, with all eight of his Championship outings coming off the bench and amounting to only 127 minutes of league football. If more game time is his desire, a winter exit could be beneficial.

Be it permanent or a temporary move until his deal expires next summer, it could be best for Gosling to head elsewhere amid the limited game time.

Joseph Hungbo

22-year-old Hungbo has been in and around the first-team picture this season after coming into Edwards’ side during pre-season. Despite emerging in the side somewhat, he’s still only played 12 minutes of Championship football though.

If a consistent first-team role isn’t on the cards, it could be best for the versatile midfielder’s development to head out on loan.

He’s at the age where first-team football should be of the utmost importance. If the London-born talent is keen to keep kicking on before fighting for a place at Watford again, a loan could be beneficial, but if he’s not in Bilic’s plans, a decision may need to be made on his long-term future.

William Troost-Ekong

Troost-Ekong had interest in the summer, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it emerge again this winter.

He’s dropped down the pecking order in Hertfordshire and he still has over two years left on his contract. Unless he can force his way back into the starting XI under Bilic, a permanent exit could be beneficial for the Dutch-born Nigerian international defender this winter.

Ismaila Sarr

The final man on this list is Sarr. He’s another who drew heavy summer interest and Watford will surely want to keep him on board for their push to return to the Premier League.

However, everyone knows Sarr is capable of performing in the top-flight. he’s proven before he’s a level above in the Championship and it really wouldn’t be a surprise if other clubs come calling this winter.

If they do, Sarr could have a decision to make, with the Senegalese star destined for higher heights in years to come.