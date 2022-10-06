The 4 Burnley players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window

Burnley look set to go into the Janaury transfer window in and around the top-six places.

But Vincent Kompany’s side might yet go into the winter window outside of the play-off places if they conitnue to draw games.

Last night’s 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City was the Clarets’ fourth draw in their last five league outings, with Burnley now sat in 5th place of the table and five points behind leaders Sheffield United.

January could be a crucial month in their season, and it could also be a good time to move some players on.

Here we look at the four Burnley players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window…

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

The Northern Ireland international has played a couple of times in the Championship this season, but he very much remains the no.2 choice goalkeeper at Turf Moor.

He impressed on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last season and he may yet be getting frustrated with his lack of first-team action this time round.

Kompany will no doubt want to keep him as the club’s no.2 but Peacock-Farrell could well fancy another loan move, or even a permanent move if there’s no way into the starting XI.

Luke McNally

Summer signing McNally has played just a few minutes of competitive football for Burnley. He showed a lot of promise with Oxford United in League One lasts season but he looks to be well down the pecking order at Turf Moor.

Kompany brought in a lot of centre-backs over the summer and that won’t have helped McNally’s cause.

He remains a player for the future but McNally hasn’t featured in a matchday squad since August now, and so a January loan move could be a good move for all involved.

Josh Brownhill

Brownhill was linked with a number of Premier League clubs last summer. He’s recently discussed that transfer speculation and he’s insisted that he’s happy at Burnley.

Still, if Burnley’s form continues to falter and a Premier League club comes calling, it could prove too difficult for Brownhill to turn down and so Janaury could be a testing month for him.

He’s scored four and assisted three in 12 Championship outings this season.

Dara Costelloe

Young striker Costelloe made a handful of Championship appearances at the start of the season, before falling back out of favour.

At 19 years old he remains a real prospect for the club and he’ll be gaining some good experience training under Kompany and alongside the likes of Jay Rodriguez.

But first-team action looks limited for the Irishman and so he could be another who could benefit from a lower league loan move in the second half of this season.