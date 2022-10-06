With the January transfer window just around the corner, there will be plenty of ins and outs.

Middlesbrough have started the campaign slowly and occupied a place in the relegation zone prior to their victory over Birmingham City on Wednesday night. The result takes them clear of the bottom three for now, and they will be hoping they have turned a corner and can now look to progress up the table.

But it is no secret that Boro have underperformed and so could be looking to the January transfer window for reinforcements. With this, there could be players whose Middlesbrough careers are in jeopardy. Here we look at the 3 Middlesbrough players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window…

Paddy McNair

Although restored to the starting eleven under interim boss Leo Percovich in midweek, recently McNair has been out of sorts and out of the side.

The 27-year-old has been a standout in a Boro shirt in years gone by, but he struggled to impose himself under Chris Wilder and so could be at risk this January, especially considering the arrivals of Darragh Lenihan and Matt Clarke last summer.

There has been plenty of interest in McNair in the past and so it is likely he would become a man in demand yet again if he was deemed surplus to requirements or became available.

Duncan Watmore

Middlesbrough now have a plethora of options in forward areas with Chuba Akpom, Rodrigo Muniz, Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe all competing with Watmore for a starting berth. They also have Josh Coburn out on loan at Bristol Rovers who will come back into the first-team fold upon his return.

Therefore, Watmore is the most likely to be facing a big decision in January. He has shown his quality in flashes but equally he has been capable of missing easy chances and could soon drop down the pecking order.

His persistent injury means he often has to pull out of training, can’t play two games a week and is often rotated. This is something which a new Middlesbrough manager may want to avoid having to consider every matchday.

Caolan Boyd-Munce

The Northern Ireland youth international has been a regular for the Middlesbrough U23 set-up, but now aged 22 he may look to secure regular playing time elsewhere, rather than biding his time at the Riverside.

He finds himself down the pecking order behind Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Alex Mowatt, Riley McGree and Massimo Luongo in midfield. He can also play at left wing-back but Ryan Giles and Marc Bola are ahead of him in that position and so he will find it difficult to break into the side any time soon.

Whilst Percovich turned to youth on Wednesday evening against Birmingham City, he opted for 20-year-old Hayden Hackney to start, with Boyd-Munce not included in the squad. Therefore January could be an opportunity for Boyd-Munce to depart either on loan or permanently if both he and the club saw fit.